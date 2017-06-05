College Baseball Daily

2017 Clemson Regional: Vanderbilt 8 Clemson 0

2017 NCAA Tournament, ACC, SEC
JJ Bleday – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Vanderbilt defeated Clemson 8-0 to win the Clemson Regional and advance to the Super Regionals where they will face off against Oregon State. A full recap will be posted soon. 

