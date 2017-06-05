2017 Clemson Regional: Day 3 Recap

Clemson 6 UNC-Greensboro 3

CLEMSON, S.C. – Logan Davidson’s two-run homer in the seventh inning lifted No. 15 Clemson to a 6-3 victory over UNC Greensboro in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers improved to 41-20, while the Spartans’ season ended with a 36-24 record.

Ben Spitznagel hit a run-scoring double as part of the Spartans’ three-run third inning. Seth Beer led off the fourth inning with his 16th home run of the season, then Reed Rohlman lofted a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. Kyle Wilkie led off the seventh inning with his third single of the game and scored on Davidson’s towering home run, his 12th long ball of the year, that gave Clemson a 4-3 lead. Rohlman also scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning and Davidson added a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

Full Recap

Clemson 4 Vanderbilt 0

CLEMSON, S.C. – Graduate righthander Tyler Jackson tossed a two-hit shutout to lead No. 15 Clemson to a 6-0 victory over Vanderbilt in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday night. The Tigers, who forced a winner-take-all game on Monday, improved to 42-20, while the Commodores fell to 35-23-1.

Jackson (9-1) earned the win by allowing just two singles, no runs and one walk with three strikeouts in 9.0 innings pitched for his first career shutout. Vanderbilt starter Drake Fellows (3-3) suffered the loss, as he gave up six hits, two runs and two walks with seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched.

Full Recap