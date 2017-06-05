2017 Baton Rouge Regional: Day 3 Recap

Game 5: Rice 9 Southeastern Louisiana 5

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Rice baseball team stayed alive in the NCAA Tournament’s double-elimination bracket with a 9-5 victory over Southeastern Louisiana Sunday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La.

With the win the Owls are 33-30 on the season and next play Regional host LSU at 8 pm. Southeastern Louisiana’s season came to an end with a 37-22 overall record.

Southeastern Louisiana opened the scoring in the top of the second inning. Carson Crites led off with single up the middle. He stole second to move into scoring position and went to third on a long fly to center. Derrick Mount followed with a RBI single to left for the 1-0 advantage.

Full Recap

Game 6: LSU 5 Rice 0

BATON ROUGE — Behind eight shutout-innings from Eric Walker, the LSU Baseball team won its 23rd NCAA Regional title Sunday night, 5-0, over Rice at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU (46-17), the SEC regular season and tournament champions, scored three runs in the top of the second inning and rode its freshman right-hander to victory.

Full Recap