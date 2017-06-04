College Baseball Daily

Texas outlasts Long Beach 5-3 in 12 innings

– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Texas defeated Long Beach State 5-3 in 12 innings on Saturday evening to advance to the Regional Final. You can check out the best pics from the game below.

