Louisville Regional: Day 2 Recap

Game 3: Xavier 3 Radford 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A strong outing for Garrett Schilling helped Xavier Baseball pick up the fifth NCAA Tournament win in program history on Saturday afternoon. The No. 3 seed Musketeers topped the No. 4 seed Radford Highlanders, 3-1, in the Louisville Regional held at University of Louisville’s Jim Patterson Stadium.

Xavier moves to 33-26 on the season and advances to Sunday, when the No. 3 seeded Musketeers will face the No. 2 seed Oklahoma.

XU’s 33 wins on the season are second-most in program history, trailing the 2009 team’s record of 39.

Louisville 11 Oklahoma 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The second-seeded University of Oklahoma baseball team fell, 11-1, to top-seed Louisville in its winners’-bracket showdown with the host school at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday night. The Sooners (35-23) will face three-seed Xavier in an elimination game Sunday at noon CT.

Oklahoma hung tight with the Cardinals through seven innings, but just as OU did against Xavier on Friday, Louisville used a seven-run inning to break the game open and steal the win.

Both starting pitchers were rock solid through six innings on the night, and while Oklahoma sophomore right-hander Jake Irvin (Bloomington, Minn.)outlasted Louisville’s junior lefty Brendan McKay on the night, the UL bullpen proved to be the difference.

