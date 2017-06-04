2017 Fort Worth Regional: Saturday Recap

Game 1: Virginia 6 Dallas Baptist University 3

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Virginia baseball team opened NCAA tournament play Saturday evening with a 6-3 victory over Dallas Baptist in the first game of the NCAA Fort Worth Regional at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. After having an entire day of play rained out Friday and then sitting through a four-hour weather delay Saturday, Virginia (43-14) jumped to a 3-0 edge in the third inning and never trailed.

UVA advances to the winners’ bracket and plays at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT against the winner of the late game between No. 6 national seed TCU and Central Connecticut State. DBU plays an elimination game at 1 p.m. Sunday against the losing team from the TCU/CCSU matchup.

Game 2: TCU 9 Central Connecticut State 1 (8th inning)

FORT WORTH – A six-run eighth inning proved to be the difference as No. 6 TCU held on for a 9-6 win over Central Connecticut State in its opening game of the NCAA Fort Worth Regional.

