CBD Photo Gallery: Oregon State cruises to 11-0 win over Yale

Corvallis, OR – JUNE 3: The Oregon State Beavers celebrate a home run hit by Jack Anderson (29) of the Oregon State Beavers during the first inning of an 11-0 Oregon State Beavers victory over the Yale Bulldogs in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 3, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)