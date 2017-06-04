College Baseball Daily

CBD Photo Gallery: Maryland hammers UMBC 16-2

2017 NCAA Tournament, America East, Big Ten
Maryland’s bats broke out on Saturday afternoon to defeat in state rival UMBC 16-2 to advance in the loser’s bracket of the Wake Forest Regional. Here are some of the best pics from the game from CBD Photographer Liam Nitka while the rest of his work is available by clicking here.

