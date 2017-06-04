2017 Winston-Salem Regional: Day 2 Recap

Game 3: Maryland 16 UMBC 2

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The third-seeded Maryland baseball team used a six-run fourth inning to push past fourth-seeded UMBC, 16-2, in a Winston-Salem Regional elimination game at David F. Couch Ballpark Saturday afternoon.

The Terrapins (38-22) set records for runs scored in a game (16) and an inning (6) in NCAA Tournament play. Junior Kevin Smith powered the Maryland offense with two home runs and six RBis. Junior righty Taylor Bloom tossed eight innings and scattered seven hits while allowing two runs.

“It was a really good bounce back day from our guys,” head coach John Szefc said. “They’ve done a very good job at that for the majority of the year. When we come off a tough day, they’re pretty consistent showing up to answer back and they certainly did that today. A good day like that starts by getting off to a good start and Taylor gave us that.”

Wake Forest 4 West Virginia 3

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gavin Sheets’ walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth lifted No. 13-ranked Wake Forest to a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over West Virginia on Saturday (June 3) on the second day of the Winston-Salem NCAA Regional.

After erasing a three-run deficit, the Demon Deacons (41-18) entered the ninth inning tied with West Virginia (35-25). Jonathan Pryor opened the frame with a leadoff single to right and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Jake Mueller. Stuart Fairchild was intentionally walked, setting up the stage for Sheets, who delivered an RBI-single off the right-field wall to drive home Pryor from second.

Griffin Roberts (2-4) earned the win with 2.0 shutout innings in relief, striking out four in the eighth and ninth innings to keep the Deacs in the game.

