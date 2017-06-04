2017 Tallahassee Regional: Day 2 Recap

Game 3: Florida State 6 Central Florida 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – There are some pitchers, Mike Martin was saying here Saturday afternoon, who know when their day is done.

Who make it through five, six or seven innings before their eyes start wandering toward the bullpen in search of a reliever to take the reins.

Tyler Holton is not one of those pitchers.

“Tyler is the way you want every pitcher to be,” Martin said. “He wants responsibility. He craves to compete.”

Game 4: Auburn 5 Tennessee Tech 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Auburn sophomore Casey Mize pitched a complete game and matched a season-high with 12 strikeouts as the Tigers advanced to the NCAA Tallahassee Regional championship game with a 5-3 win over Tennessee Tech Saturday night.

The Tigers (37-24) will play in the regional championship game at 6 p.m. CT Sunday at Dick Howser Stadium. Auburn will face the winner of Sunday’s first game between Florida State and Tennessee Tech, set for a noon CT first pitch.

