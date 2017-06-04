2017 Stanford Regional: Day 3 Recap

Game 5: Stanford 9 BYU 1

STANFORD, Calif. – A pitching gem from senior Chris Castellanos and three home runs extended the season for No. 8 seed Stanford as the Cardinal topped BYU, 9-1, in an elimination game at Sunken Diamond on Saturday afternoon.

Stanford (42-15) moves on to play Cal State Fullerton in the first game of the Regional final at 6 p.m. The Cardinal has won 42 games for the first time since a 46-win season in 2004.

For the second straight game, Stanford was the road team in its own ballpark. BYU led 1-0 on a solo home run in the fifth, but senior Jack Klein homered in a three-run sixth, and Quinn Brodey and Daniel Bakst hit back-to-back home runs in a three-run seventh.

Game 6: Cal State Fullerton 4 Stanford 2

Palo Alto, Calif. – Home runs from Scott Hurst and Chris Hudginsand Colton Eastman’s two-hit, five strikeout performance from the mound powered Cal State Fullerton to a 4-2 victory over NCAA Regional host Stanford, eliminating the Cardinal from the tournament and advancing the Titans to the Super Regional round for the 13th time in school history.

The Titans (37-21) now await the completion of the Long Beach Regional to see which program they will draw in next weekend’s best-of-three series for a trip to the College World Series. Selection of the eight Super Regional hosts will be announced on ncaa.com/cws on Tuesday, June 6 at approximately 5 a.m. PT.

