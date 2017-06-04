2017 Lubbock Regional: Day 3 Recap

Game 5: Sam Houston State 9 Arizona 3

LUBBOCK – An eight-run explosion in the second inning was more than enough for the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Sunday at the Lubbock Regional as they rode that inning to a 9-3 win over Arizona at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

It was the second win of the regional for Sam Houston (42-21) over the Wildcats (38-21), one year after Arizona handed the Kats a pair of losses at the 2016 Lafayette Regional.

The win propels the Bearkats into the regional final against the No. 5 national seed and host Texas Tech. Sam Houston will need to defeat the Red Raiders in consecutive games to advance to the first Super Regional in program history. First pitch of Game 1 of the final is set for 6 p.m. with a Bearkat victory forcing an if-necessary game to be played on Monday at 2 p.m.

Game 6: Sam Houston State 9 Texas Tech 8

Full Recap to be posted soon