2017 Lubbock Regional: Day 2 Recap

Game 3: Arizona 6 Delaware 5 (12 Innings)

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Arizona Wildcats staved off elimination Saturday, topping Delaware 6-5 in 12 innings at Rip Griffin Park at Dan Law Field.



The win kept Arizona’s season alive and improved the Wildcats to 38-20 on the season. Arizona will play again Sunday against the loser of Saturday night’s Texas Tech-Sam Houston State game at 12 p.m., MST. With the loss, Delaware was eliminated from the Lubbock Regional.



The thriller of a game lasted four hours and four minutes, featured 10 different pitchers and had a two-hour, 18-minute weather delay. But in the end, Alfonso Rivas homered in the 12th inning with two outs to put Arizona up a run. Juan Aguilera, who entered in the 11th inning, pitched a scoreless 12th to nail down the win.

Game 4: Texas Tech 6 Sam Houston State 0

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 5 Texas Tech baseball team cruised to the catbird seat of the 2017 NCAA Lubbock Regional after notching a 6-0 victory over Sam Houston State during the winner’s bracket game on a weather-delayed Saturday night in the Hub City.



After the two hour and 18 minute stint, 4,732 of the Lubbock faithful filled the stands of Rip Griffin Park and lifted Tech to championship round. The Red Raiders advance to face the winner of an elimination matchup between Arizona and Sam Houston State Sunday at 6 p.m. CT.

