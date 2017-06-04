2017 Lexington (KY) Regional: Day 2 Recap

Game 3: Indiana 11 Ohio 2

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Led by a three-home run effort by junior Logan Sowers and a complete game by sophomore Jonathan Stiever, Indiana baseball (34-23-2) earned an 11-2 victory over Ohio ?on Saturday afternoon in the Lexington Regional elimination game.



Sowers was 4-for-5 on the day with a career-high three home runs, five RBI and four runs scored. After giving up two runs in the first, Stiever settled down and allowed seven hits in the nine innings of work, his first career complete game.

Full Recap

Game 4: NC State 5 Kentucky 4

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Senior pitcher Sean Adler threw 7.2 innings out of the bullpen to lift the NC State baseball team to a 5-4 win against No. 11 Kentucky Saturday night at Cliff Hagan Stadium. With the win, the Wolfpack advances to the regional final Sunday night at 7 p.m. and will face the winner of the Indiana/Kentucky matchup held Sunday afternoon.

NC State remains red-hot, as the Pack has won 16 of its last 19 games to move its overall record to 36-23 while Kentucky falls to 40-21.

Full Recap