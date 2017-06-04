2017 Gainesville Regional: Day 3 Recap

Game 5: Bethune-Cookman 6 South Florida 4

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman made history Sunday with a 6-4 victory over South Florida in the NCAA Gainesville [Fla.] Regional at McKethan Stadium.

Nate Sterijevski, Austin Garcia and Demetrius Sims each had two hits, while Alex Herrera, Ivan Countinho and Joseph Calamita combined to throw six consecutive shutout innings to help the Wildcats (35-24) pull away from a 3-3 tie and advance to a regional final for the first time in program history.

Full Recap

Game 6: Bethune-Cookman 6 Florida 2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The weekend went from historic to legendary as Bethune-Cookman defeated Florida 6-2 Sunday in the NCAA Gainesville [Fla.] Regional at McKethan Stadium and force a decisive game Monday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Nate Sterijevski drove in four runs, while TJ Densmore and Anthony Maldonado combined on seven and two-thirds innings of shutout relief as the Wildcats (36-24) ended a 31-game losing streak to the Gators (44-17).