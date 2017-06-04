2017 Gainesville Regional: Day 2 Recap

Game 3: Bethune-Cookman 4 Marist 2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyler Norris threw a complete game and Bethune-Cookman found its hitting on Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats defeated Marist, 4-2 in an elimination game of the NCAA Gainesville [Fla.] Regional at McKethan Stadium. For the Wildcats, the win was their third ever in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. For Head Coach Jason Beverlin, it was his second postseason NCAA win with the Wildcats – the first for the program since 2014 [vs. Columbia in Coral Gables, Fla.].



Bethune-Cookman junior right-hander Tyler Norris settled down quickly after a rocky top-half of the first inning, as Marist (32-23) got to the Coral Springs, Florida native for a run to start off the game.

Florida 5 South Florida 1 (12 Innings)

GAINESVILLE, Fla.—Michael Byrne and Alex Faedocombined for 12 innings on the mound with just one run allowed to beat USF 5-1 on Saturday night in the 2017 NCAA Gainesville Regional.



Florida (44-16) advances to the Regional Final on Sunday (7 p.m.) and will face the winner of Sunday’s early game between USF (42-18) and Bethune-Cookman (12 p.m.).

