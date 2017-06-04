2017 Fayetteville Regional: Day 2 Recap

Game 3: Oral Roberts 14 Oklahoma State 6

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – All nine starters tallied at least one hit in a true team effort as Oral Roberts baseball staved off elimination in a dominating, 14-6 win over in-state rival Oklahoma State Saturday afternoon at Baum Stadium in the NCAA Baseball Championship.

The middle of the lineup delivered in a big way to extend the season for the Golden Eagles led by Michael Hungate. The senior exploded for a career-high five RBI on a perfect 4-for-4 outing, including a three-run home run to the opposite field in the sixth inning. ORU hitters four through seven in the order combined to go 10-for-18 with 11 runs and eight RBI.

Full Recap

Game 4: Missouri State 5 Arkansas 4

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Powered by a pair of early home runs and some clutch work from its bullpen, Missouri State improved to 2-0 at the Fayetteville Regional with a hard-fought 5-4 victory over Arkansas Saturday evening at Baum Stadium.

Hunter Steinmetz and Justin Paulsen led the Bears’ power surge with matching 2-for-4 nights, as each went deep against Razorback right-hander Blaine Knight (8-5) to stake the Bears to an early lead. After a two-run sixth for MSU snapped a 3-3 tie, the Bears turned to All-America reliever Jake Fromson to turn the lights out. The right-hander did just that, closing out the Bears’ second-straight one-run victory with 2.0 hitless innings.

With the victory, the second-seeded Bears (42-17) moved to within one win of clinching their second NCAA Regional title in three seasons and will face the winner of an elimination game between Arkansas and Oral Roberts at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Full Recap