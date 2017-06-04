2017 Chapel Hill Regional: Day 2 Recap

Game 3: North Carolina 8 Michigan 1

CHAPEL HILL — Gianluca Dalatri allowed one run over seven masterful innings and No. 2 North Carolina stayed alive in the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional with an 8-1 win over Michigan Saturday afternoon at Boshamer Stadium. Ashton McGee’s two-run single in the fifth gave the Tar Heels their first lead of the weekend and Carolina scored eight straight runs across the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to eliminate the Wolverines.

Tyler Lynn had three hits, including an RBI double, and Cody Roberts added a late two-run double as the Tar Heels survived to face the winner of Saturday’s FGCU-Davidson winner’s bracket contest. Brett Daniels and Jason Morgan provided two innings of scoreless relief after Dalatri (7-3) departed.

Michigan (42-17) opened the scoring in the second on a towering solo homer off the bat of Drew Lugbauer. But the Wolverines left two on in both the second and third and rarely troubled Dalatri after that.

Full Recap

Game 4: Davidson 2 Florida Gulf Coast 1

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.– In a winner’s bracket battle of crafty lefties, Davidson baseball’s Evan Roberts pitched a gem as the Wildcats continued its magical postseason run Saturday, knocking off second-seeded Florida Gulf Coast, 2-1, to advance to Sunday’s Chapel Hill Regional Championship at Boshamer Stadium.

The Wildcats, who pulled the tournament’s biggest upset yesterday with an 8-4 win over No. 2 National seed North Carolina, will face the winner of the Tar Heels / FGCU, Sunday at 6 p.m.



Davidson, which improves to a program-best 34-24 overall, is the second A-10 team (VCU – 2015) in the last three years to advance to a Regional final.

Full Recap