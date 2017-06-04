2017 Baton Rouge Regional: Day 2 Recap

Game 3: Rice 13 Texas Southern 6

BATON ROUGE, La. — With the squad’s season on the line, the Rice baseball team battled back from an early 5-0 deficit (as well as an 82-minute rain delay) to claim an eventual 13-6 victory over crosstown foe Texas Southern in an elimination game at the NCAA Tournament Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La.

With the win, Rice now 32-30 overall, stays alive in the Regional and next meets Southeastern Louisiana at 3 pm on Sunday (June 4).

LSU 11 Southeastern Louisiana 6

BATON ROUGE — Top-seeded LSU extended its winning streak to an even dozen on Saturday, as the Tigers advanced to the NCAA Baseball Regional final with an 11-6 victory over Southeastern Louisiana.

