CBD Photo Gallery: Yale defeats Nebraska 5-1

6/2/17, Goss Stadium Corvallis, OR: The Yale Bulldogs bench congratulates Yale Bulldogs pitcher Scott Politz (34) on a great inning during the Yale Bulldogs 5-1 win over Nebraska in the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
The Yale Bulldogs picked up a complete game from Scott Politz as they defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 5-1. Here are the best pics from CBD photographer Ben Ludeman and you can check out the rest of his work by clicking here
.
6/2/17, Goss Stadium Corvallis, OR: Nebraska Cornhuskers pitcher Jake Meyers (4) throws a pitch during the Yale Bulldogs 5-1 win over Nebraska in the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
6/2/17, Goss Stadium Corvallis, OR: Nebraska Cornhuskers infielder Angelo Altavilla (7) makes a throw to first base during the Yale Bulldogs 5-1 win over Nebraska in the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
6/2/17, Goss Stadium Corvallis, OR: A Yale Bulldog runner scores a run during the Yale Bulldogs 5-1 win over Nebraska in the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
6/2/17, Goss Stadium Corvallis, OR: A Yale player at the plate during the Yale Bulldogs 5-1 win over Nebraska in the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
6/2/17, Goss Stadium Corvallis, OR: The Yale Bulldogs celebrate scoring a run during the Yale Bulldogs 5-1 win over Nebraska in the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
6/2/17, Goss Stadium Corvallis, OR: Yale Bulldogs pitcher Scott Politz (34) throws a pitch during the Yale Bulldogs 5-1 win over Nebraska in the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
6/2/17, Goss Stadium Corvallis, OR: The Yale Bulldogs bench congratulates Yale Bulldogs pitcher Scott Politz (34) on a great inning during the Yale Bulldogs 5-1 win over Nebraska in the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
6/2/17, Goss Stadium Corvallis, OR: Nebraska Cornhuskers pitcher Jake Meyers (4) throws a pitch during the Yale Bulldogs 5-1 win over Nebraska in the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
6/2/17, Goss Stadium Corvallis, OR: A Yale Bulldogs player flips the ball to first base during the Yale Bulldogs 5-1 win over Nebraska in the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
6/2/17, Goss Stadium Corvallis, OR: Nebraska Cornhuskers catcher Jesse Wilkening (8) swings for a pitch during the Yale Bulldogs 5-1 win over Nebraska in the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
6/2/17, Goss Stadium Corvallis, OR: Yale Bulldogs pitcher Scott Politz (34) is congratulated coming off the mound by the bench during the Yale Bulldogs 5-1 win over Nebraska in the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament.