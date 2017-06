CBD Photo Gallery: Stanford defeats BYU 9-1

6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily BYU Cougars pitcher Maverik Buffo (32) 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily Stanford Cardina first baseman Matt Winaker (21) 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily Stanford Cardina pitcher Chris Castellanos (39) 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily BYU Cougars pitcher Maverik Buffo (32) 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily Stanford Cardinal infielder Daniel Bakst (3) 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily Stanford Cardinal pitcher Quinn Brodey (24) 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily Stanford Cardinal outfielder Jack Klein (2) 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily Stanford Cardina outfielder Jack Klein (2) Stanford Cardina pitcher Tyler Thorne (11) 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily Stanford Cardina outfielder Jack Klein (2) 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily Stanford Cardina first baseman Matt Winaker (21) 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily Stanford Cardina infielder Duke Kinamon (12) BYU Cougars infielder Tanner Chauncey (12) 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily Stanford Cardina infielder Duke Kinamon (12) BYU Cougars infielder Tanner Chauncey (12) 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily Stanford Cardinal outfielder Jack Klein (2) 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily BYU Cougars catcher Colton Shaver (35) 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily BYU Cougars catcher Colton Shaver (35) 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily 6/3/17 Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. NCAA Regionals Stanford vs BYU. Image by Chris M. Leung for College Baseball Daily

The Stanford Cardinal won an elimination game against BYU 9-1 to advance to the Regional Final where they will have to defeat Cal-State Fullerton twice to advance to the Super Regionals. CBD Senior Photographer Chris Leung shared some of her best pics below while you can check the rest of her work by clicking here