CBD Photo Gallery: Oregon State defeats Holy Cross 8-2

6/2/17, Goss Stadium Corvallis, OR: Holy Cross infielder Chris Rinaldi (2) looks to turn a double play with Oregon State Beavers outfielder Trevor Larnach (11) sliding in during the Oregon State Beavers 8-2 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
Oregon State defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 8-2 in each team’s first games of the Corvallis Regional. Here are some of the best pics from CBD photographer Ben Ludeman while you can check out the rest of his work by clicking here
.
6/2/17, Goss Stadium Corvallis, OR: Oregon State Beavers pitcher Max Engelbrekt (34) walks out to the bullpen during the Oregon State Beavers 8-2 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
6/2/17, Goss Stadium Corvallis, OR:Holy Cross infielder Chris Rinaldi (2) throws the ball to first base during the Oregon State Beavers 8-2 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
6/2/17, Goss Stadium Corvallis, OR: Oregon State Beavers pitcher Jake Thompson (44) throws a pitch during the Beavers 8-2 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
6/2/17, Goss Stadium Corvallis, OR: Holy Cross infielder Anthony Critelli (30) catches a pickoff throw with Oregon State Beavers outfielder Steven Kwan (4) diving back into first base during the Oregon State Beavers 8-2 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
6/2/17, Goss Stadium Corvallis, OR: Holy Cross infielder Chris Rinaldi (2) looks to turn a double play with Oregon State Beavers outfielder Trevor Larnach (11) sliding in during the Oregon State Beavers 8-2 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
6/2/17, Goss Stadium Corvallis, OR: Holy Cross infielder Chris Rinaldi (2) leads off second base during the Oregon State Beavers 8-2 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
6/2/17, Goss Stadium Corvallis, OR:Holy Cross pitcher Brendan King (1) throws a pitch during the Oregon State Beavers 8-2 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament.