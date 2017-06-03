CBD Photo Gallery: Holy Cross 7 Nebraska 4

Corvallis, OR – JUNE 3: The teams shake hands after a 7-4 Holy Cross Crusaders victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 3, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR. Today’s loss eliminated the Cornhuskers from the NCAA tournament. (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
The Holy Cross Crusaders defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 7-4 in an elimination game. CBD photographer Ben Ludeman shared some of his best pictures from the game. You can check out the full gallery by clicking here.
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 3: Joe Cravero (14) of the Holy Cross Crusaders during a 7-4 Holy Cross Crusaders victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 3, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 3: Jake Schleppenbach (6) of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a 7-4 Holy Cross Crusaders victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 3, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 3: Cam O’Neill (13) of the Holy Cross Crusaders during a 7-4 Holy Cross Crusaders victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 3, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 3: Alex Voitik (20) of the Holy Cross Crusaders during a 7-4 Holy Cross Crusaders victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 3, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 3: Chris Rinaldi (2) of the Holy Cross Crusaders tags Jake Meyers (4) of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a 7-4 Holy Cross Crusaders victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 3, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 3: Scott Schreiber (11) of the Nebraska Cornhuskers jogs around the bases after hitting a home run during a 7-4 Holy Cross Crusaders victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 3, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 3: Rally Caps and banana phones from AJ Johnson (35) of the Nebraska Cornhuskers aren’t enough to rally the Cornhuskers during a 7-4 Holy Cross Crusaders victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 3, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)
