CBD Photo Gallery: Holy Cross 7 Nebraska 4

Corvallis, OR – JUNE 3: Scott Schreiber (11) of the Nebraska Cornhuskers jogs around the bases after hitting a home run during a 7-4 Holy Cross Crusaders victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 3, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)