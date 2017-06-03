2017 Winston-Salem Regional: Day 1 Recap

Game 1: West Virginia 9 Maryland 1

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The No. 2-seed West Virginia University baseball team hit six home runs to open the 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament with a 9-1 victory over third-seeded Maryland on Friday afternoon in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Making their 12th NCAA Regional appearance in program history and first since 1996, the Mountaineers (35-24) scored three runs in the second inning, on two home runs, and benefited from 5.2 shutout innings in relief from junior right-hander BJ Myers.

Several of WVU’s six home runs, the most in an NCAA Tournament game in program history, were no-doubters, sailing upwards of 400 feet. Junior left fielder Kyle Davis and sophomore shortstop Jimmy Galusky both hit a career-best two home runs, the most by a single player in an NCAA game in team history. Sophomores Cole Austin and Ivan Gonzalez also homered.

Game 2: Wake Forest 11 UMBC 3

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – No. 13-ranked and top-seeded Wake Forest opened NCAA Tournament play Friday evening with an 11-3 victory over UMBC at David F. Couch Ballpark.

Hosting a regional for the third time in program history and the first time since 2002, Wake Forest (40-18) pounded out 14 hits and used a pair of innings of scoring four or more runs to top the Retrievers (23-24) in opening round play.

Wake Forest advances into the winner’s bracket and will play No. 2 seed West Virginia on Saturday at 7 p.m., after the Mountaineers beat Maryland in their opener.

