2017 Long Beach Regional: Day 1 Recap

Game 1: Texas 3 UCLA 2

LONG BEACH, Calif.—No. 2 seed Texas Baseball rode a dominant performance from right-hander Nolan Kingham and clutch performances from veteran hitters to a 3-2 win over No. 3 seed UCLA in game one of the Long Beach Regional on Friday evening at Blair Field.

The game one matchup turned out to be a pitchers’ duel. The Longhorns (38-22) were held without a hit off UCLA’s ace, Griffin Canning, through 3.2 innings of work but senior Kacy Clemens came through for Texas. With two away in the fourth, Clemens launched a 2-0 pitch over the right field wall to give Texas a 1-0 advantage over the Bruins.

On the mound, Kingham (10-4) dominated for the Longhorns to earn his 10th win of the year. The right-hander faced the minimum through three innings and allowed just three hits through five. Kingham worked out of a jam in the seventh as well before his offense could add an insurance run.

Long Beach State 6 San Diego State 0 (Bot 7)

Full Recap to be posted later