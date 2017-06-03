2017 Houston Regional: Day 1 Recap

Game 1: Texas 8 A&M Baylor 5

HOUSTON, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies scored five runs in the sixth inning to erase a 4-2 deficit en route to an 8-5 victory over the Baylor Bears in the first game of the NCAA Division I Championship Houston Regional Friday at Schroeder Park.



Nick Choruby paced the Aggies at the plate, batting 4-for-5 with two doubles, one run and two RBI. Braden Shewmake batted 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBI on a game-tying home run.

Game 2: Iowa 6 Houston 3

HOUSTON —Houston Baseball wasn’t able to overcome a strong showing by Iowa as the Cougars fell 6-3 in their NCAA Houston Regional opener at Schroeder Park Friday evening.

The Cougars fell to 40-20 on the year and 0-1 in the Houston Regional with the loss, while Iowa improved to 39-20 and 1-0 in NCAA play.

