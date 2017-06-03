2017 Gainesville Regional: Day 1 Recap

Game 1: South Florida 9 Bethune-Cookman 1

GAINESVILLE, Fla., JUNE, 2, 2017 – The University of South Florida baseball team scored in five different innings and defeated Bethune-Cookman 9-1 in the first game of the Gainesville Regional.

The second-seeded Bulls (42-17) advance to the winner’s game Saturday night against top-seeded Florida.

USF needed just one hit paired with three walks to score twice in the first inning. The bats woke up even more in the second with a Duke Stunkel Jr. (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.) two-run shot to left, making it 4-0.

Game 2: Florida 10 Marist 6

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan finally was able to relax following a tense NCAA Tournament opener on Friday night.

When he arrived at the postgame press conference after Florida’s 10-6 win over Marist, O’Sullivan credited the guy to his right for playing an instrumental role.

This is the time of year when closer Michael Byrne should expect to hear from O’Sullivan regularly, and if all goes well, perhaps join him in his postgame media sessions.

“Michael came in a little bit earlier than he usually does,” O’Sullivan said.

