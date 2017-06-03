College Baseball Daily

2017 Corvallis Regional: Day 2 Recap

2017 NCAA Tournament, Big Ten, Ivy League, Pac-12
Corvallis, OR – JUNE 3: Anthony Critelli (30) of the Holy Cross Crusaders during a 7-4 Holy Cross Crusaders victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in an NCAA Championship Regional Playoff game on June 3, 2017 at Goss Stadium on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR (Photo by Ben Ludeman)

Game 3: Holy Cross 7 Nebraska 4

Corvallis, Ore. – The Nebraska baseball team (35-22-1) was eliminated from the NCAA Corvallis Regional after a 7-4 loss to Holy Cross at Goss Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Senior right-hander Derek Burkamper made his 15th start of the season, and went 4.1 innings, giving up five runs, all of which were earned. Chad Luensmann (1.2 innings) and Jake McSteen (2.0 innings) each made relief appearances.

In the opening frame, Jake Meyers was hit by the first pitch of the game. He was out after a lineout double play and NU’s top half of the inning ended with a foul-out. Holy Cross took the early lead with two runs on four hits in the bottom of the first.

Game 4: Oregon State 4 Yale 0 (3rd Inning)

