2017 Corvallis Regional: Day 1 Recap

Game 1: Yale 5 Nebraska 1

CORVALLIS, Ore. – With all due respect to the George H.W. Bush led baseball teams of the late 1940s that made it to the finals of the national tournament, today’s victory in the Corvallis NCAA Regional is arguably the greatest in the long history of the Yale program.

The No. 3 seed Bulldogs, who beat No. 2 Nebraska 5-1 to earn a spot in Saturday’s 7 p.m. game against tonight’s game two winner (No. 1 Oregon State vs. No. 4 Holy Cross), are treating the milestone win like the first step in an opportunity to win a regional. Head coach John Stuper, who notched his first NCAA Tournament victory, a school-record 33rd for the Elis this year, does not feel as if they shocked the baseball world today.

Full Recap

Game 2: Oregon State 8 Holy Cross 2

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jake Thompson scattered four hits and a run in 7 2/3 innings to help send the top-seeded Oregon State baseball team to its 50th win of the season with an 8-2 win over Holy Cross Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

With the win, the Beavers will take on third-seeded Yale Saturday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:04 p.m. PT and will air on ESPN3.com.

Full Recap