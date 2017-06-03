2017 Chapel Hill Regional: Day 1 Recap

Game 1: Florida Gulf Coast 10 Michigan 6

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – After falling in a 3-0 deficit in the top of the second inning, the FGCU (43-18) offense came to life behind a pair of no-doubt home runs off the bat of Nick Rivera, and the Eagles defeated No. 3 Michigan (42-16), 10-6, in its first-ever NCAA Tournament game Friday afternoon at Boshamer Stadium.

Trailing 4-2 going in the bottom of the fifth inning, Rivera (Cape Coral, Fla./Bishop Verot HS) launched a fastball from Michigan starting pitcher Oliver Jaskie (8-3, 4.20) well over the net and equipment shed beyond the wall in left field. An inning later, the redshirt senior slugger came up to the plate with two outs and two on and greeted Wolverines reliever Mac Lozer with another bomb – this one a three-run blast off the net in left-center field – to give FGCU its first advantage of the game and the lead for good.

Game 2: Davidson 8 North Carolina 4

CHAPEL HILL — Durin O’Linger allowed just three runs over six innings and Davidson won its first NCAA tournament game in program history 8-4 over No. 2 North Carolina Friday night at Boshamer Stadium. The Wildcats ran out to an 8-0 lead after five innings and held on to advance to the winner’s bracket to face FGCU Saturday at 6 p.m.

Brian Miller and Brandon Riley had three hits each for the Tar Heels (47-13), who will face Michigan Saturday at 1 p.m. in an elimination game. J.B. Bukauskas allowed a season-high six earned runs in 3.2 innings of work to fall to 9-1 on the year.