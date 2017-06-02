College Baseball Daily

Number 1 Source for College Baseball News

CBD Photo Gallery: Texas holds off UCLA in Long Beach Regional Opener For 3-2 Victory

2017 NCAA Tournament, Big 12, CBD Photo Gallery, Pac-12
1 Comment

– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

The Texas Longhorns defeated the UCLA Bruins in the Long Beach Regional Opening Game. Here are some of the best pictures from the game.

– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
College Baseball Daily © 2017 Frontier Theme