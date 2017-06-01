College Baseball Daily

Number 1 Source for College Baseball News

North Florida dismisses Head Coach Smoke Laval

Atlantic Sun, New Coach
Comments

North Florida has dismissed head coach Smoke Laval after spending the last seven years with the Osprey accumulating a 237-160 record. This past season they went 33-24 but lost nine out of their last eleven games including a 0-2 mark in the Atlantic Sun tournament. 

College Baseball Daily © 2017 Frontier Theme