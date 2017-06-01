CBD Column: Louisville Set to Host Third-Straight Regional (Video Interviews)

LOUISVILLE, KY – The No. 7 National Seed is set to host its third straight regional at Jim Patterson Stadium when the Louisville Cardinals play Radford Friday night at 6 p.m.

Head coach Dan McDonnell spoke with the media Thursday morning and announced that Kade McClure will start against the Highlanders. Louisville finished the season at 47-10 and a home record of 29-4. Oklahoma and Xavier face off in Friday’s 2 p.m. game. Below are videos of Louisville’s practice and press conference on Thursday morning.

John Olerud Award Finalist Brendan McKay and Brooks Wallace Award Finalist Devin Hairston take batting practice at Jim Patterson Stadium.

First-Team All-American and ACC Player of the Year Brendan McKay takes batting practice at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Louisville Head Coach Dan McDonnell’s opening remarks.

Louisville’s Jake Sparger talks about – and shows off – his red hair. Each player on the team dyed his hair as a sign of unity.

Logan Taylor and Sparger discuss the upcoming regional.