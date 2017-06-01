Collegiate Baseball’s NCAA Div. I All-Americans

FROM COLLEGIATE BASEBALL NEWS PRESS RELEASE

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Collegiate Baseball NCAA Division I All-American baseball teams and National Players of The Year were announced today.

The 17-man first team, chosen by performances up to regional playoffs and picked by the staff of Collegiate Baseball newspaper, features 7 conference players or pitchers of the year, including:

• RHP J.B. Bukauskas, North Carolina (Pitcher of Year Atlantic Coast Conference).

• RHP Cory Abbott, Loyola Marymount (Pitcher of Year West Coast Conference).

• LHP Steven Gingery, Texas Tech. (Pitcher of Year Big 12 Conference).

• 1B Brent Rooker, Mississippi St. (Player of Year Southeastern Conference).

• OF Niko Hulsizer, Morehead St. (Co-Player of Year Ohio Valley Conference).

• LHP/1B Brendan McKay, Louisville (Player of Year Atlantic Coast Conference).

• DH Keston Hiura, U.C. Irvine (Player of Year Big West Conference).

Louisville’s Brendan McKay and Mississippi State’s Brent Rooker are Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of The Year.

McKay put up superb numbers as a hitter (.363, 17 HR, 12 2B, 52 RBI) and as a pitcher (9-3, 2.37 ERA, 31 BB, 124 K).

Rooker led the SEC in nine offensive categories, including batting average (.404), slugging percentage (.843), on-base percentage (.505), hits (90), RBI (76), doubles (29), home runs (21), total bases (188) and stolen bases (18).

The first team features one pitcher who had a remarkable strikeout to walk ratio in LHP David Peterson of Oregon (140 strikeouts, 15 walks). Oregon St. had two pitchers on the first team in LHP Luke Heimlich and RHP Jake Thompson who combined for a 22-1 record and 216 strikeouts. Thompson led the USA with 12 wins while Heimlich had the lowest ERA in the nation at 0.81.

The first team offense includes Morehead State’s Niko Hulsizer who led first teamers with 27 homers and 82 RBI. U.C. Irvine DH Keston Hiura led the nation with a .442 batting average.

The following are the first, second and third team Collegiate Baseball All-Americans for 2017.

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers Pos Player School W L ERA G GS CG SV IP H BB SO

LHP Luke Heimlich Oregon St. 10 1 0.81 15 15 2 0 111.3 68 21 120

RHP Jake Thompson Oregon St. 12 0 1.31 16 15 1 0 103.0 65 31 96

RHP J.B. Bukauskas North Carolina 9 0 2.02 14 14 0 0 89.0 56 33 111

LHP David Peterson Oregon 11 4 2.51 15 15 1 0 100.3 88 15 140

RHP Cory Abbott Loyola Marymount 11 2 1.74 15 15 2 0 98.3 61 28 130

LHP Steven Gingery Texas Tech. 9 1 1.69 14 14 0 0 85.3 58 27 99

Relief Lincoln Henzman Louisville 2 0 1.41 23 0 0 16 32.0 17 8 32

Position Players Pos Player School AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB

C Ben Breazeale Wake Forest .348 210 45 73 15 0 7 44 25 32 0

1B •• Brent Rooker Mississippi St. .404 223 53 90 29 3 21 76 41 48 18

2B Braden Schewmake Texas A&M .343 233 39 80 16 2 10 64 14 24 11

3B Drew Ellis Louisville .376 202 51 76 18 1 17 53 35 36 6

SS Logan Warmoth North Carolina .349 255 59 89 19 5 9 45 26 44 18

OF Niko Hulsizer Morehead St. .349 249 69 87 21 2 27 82 27 74 3

OF Stuart Fairchild Wake Forest .353 235 62 83 16 1 15 59 26 47 17

OF Greg Deichmann Louisiana St. .330 221 45 73 11 0 19 67 45 49 4

DH Keston Hiura U.C. Irvine .442 199 48 88 24 1 8 42 50 38 9

UT•• Brendan McKay Louisville Hitting: (.363, 17 HR, 12 2B, 52 RBI) Pitching: (9-3, 2.37 ERA, 31 BB, 124 K)

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers Pos Player School W L ERA G GS CG SV IP H BB SO

RHP Griffin Canning UCLA 7 3 2.34 16 16 4 0 111.3 87 30 134

RHP Joey Murray Kent St. 6 1 1.80 14 14 0 0 75.0 55 32 110

RHP Spencer Howard Cal. Poly 8 1 2.05 17 12 1 1 87.6 72 23 97

RHP Robby Howell Central Florida 10 0 3.28 15 15 2 0 96.0 83 37 90

RHP Connor Seabold Cal. St. Fullerton 10 4 2.94 15 15 3 0 110.3 103 19 108

RHP Alex Cunningham Coastal Carolina 7 2 2.63 15 14 2 0 106.0 75 24 117

LHP JP Sears The Citadel 7 3 2.64 14 14 2 0 95.3 69 27 142

LHP Tyler Holton Florida St. 9 2 2.43 15 15 1 0 96.3 57 25 119

RHP Eli Morgan Gonzaga 10 2 2.86 14 14 3 0 100.6 80 31 138

LHP Trey Cumbie Houston 10 1 1.88 14 14 4 0 96.0 81 13 80

RHP Darren McCaughan Long Beach St. 8 2 2.66 15 15 4 0 108.3 75 16 94

RHP Nate Harris Louisiana Tech. 9 1 2.31 22 9 3 8 93.6 79 11 94

RHP Sean Hjelle Kentucky 9 3 3.87 15 15 1 0 93.0 84 28 91

RHP Alex Lange Louisiana St. 8 5 2.59 15 15 4 0 97.3 86 33 118

RHP Logan Gilbert Stetson 10 0 2.02 15 12 2 0 89.0 65 26 107

Relief Colton Hock Stanford 6 1 1.94 26 0 0 16 46.3 35 11 35

Relief Nick Sandlin Southern Mississippi 10 1 2.16 26 0 0 7 50.0 34 25 72

Relief Kenyon Yovan Oregon 1 1 1.97 22 0 0 15 32.0 26 6 36

Position Players Pos Player School AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB

C Mason Fishback New Mexico St. .365 211 42 77 16 1 8 52 11 44 3

C Rob Calabrese Illinois-Chicago .357 196 44 70 23 0 7 48 20 23 3

C Evan Skoug Texas Christian .272 224 50 61 7 0 16 55 35 80 3

1B JJ Matijevic Arizona .389 226 54 88 29 0 10 64 22 37 9

1B Jake Adams Iowa .339 233 52 79 14 0 27 70 29 52 5

1B Austin Listi Dallas Baptist .332 223 57 74 22 0 20 50 44 59 1

2B Wade Bailey Georgia Tech. .347 236 63 82 21 3 6 38 27 30 6

2B Riley Mahan Kentucky .325 234 52 76 22 3 14 56 19 50 8

3B Jake Scheiner Houston .347 225 48 78 18 3 17 57 26 38 8

3B Jake Burger Missouri St. .341 223 67 76 12 0 22 63 41 32 3

SS Jeremy Eirman Missouri St. .311 222 61 69 15 2 19 61 36 53 13

SS Joe Dunand N.C. State .284 194 38 55 11 3 16 47 17 42 2

OF Jared Oliva Arizona .328 229 56 75 25 3 4 53 25 39 10

OF Reed Rohlman Clemson .375 208 42 78 21 1 6 33 24 31 1

OF Casey Golden N.C. Wilmington .310 226 55 70 13 0 21 42 25 73 6

DH Ryan Flick Tennessee Tech. .384 219 59 84 23 0 18 70 36 56 1

UT Adam Haseley Virginia Hitting: (.399, 14 HR, 15 2B, 54 RBI, 10 SB) Pitching: (7-1, 3.58 ERA, 53 K)

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers Pos Player School W L ERA G GS CG SV IP H BB SO

RHP Sean Mooney St. John’s 8 1 1.22 15 12 1 0 96.0 60 16 85

RHP Jared Janczak Texas Christian 8 0 1.99 11 11 0 0 68.0 36 17 75

RHP Morgan Cooper Texas 6 3 2.32 15 14 0 0 81.3 60 32 103

LHP Gunner Leger Louisiana-Lafayette 10 2 1.97 15 15 0 0 91.3 66 24 84

LHP Devin Hemmerich Norfolk St. 10 2 1.97 13 13 6 0 105.3 75 16 118

RHP Heath Donica Sam Houston St. 9 1 1.69 14 14 2 0 101.0 69 27 100

RHP Alex Faedo Florida 7 2 2.80 15 15 0 0 96.3 81 32 113

Relief Brett Conine Cal. St. Fullerton 0 1 1.45 27 0 0 12 37.3 30 5 36

Relief Jake Fromson Missouri St. 8 3 1.86 33 0 0 2 67.6 35 13 81

Position Players Pos Player School AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB

C Brent Diaz Louisiana Tech. .332 217 44 72 19 4 9 48 22 41 3

1B Ben Fisher Eastern Kentucky .363 223 71 81 14 0 25 72 38 35 0

1B Dylan Burdeaux Southern Mississippi .348 287 64 100 24 0 11 68 29 46 20

1B Gavin Sheets Wake Forest .319 216 52 69 9 1 20 79 42 31 0

1B Evan White Kentucky .366 186 39 68 23 1 8 38 18 30 4

1B Hunter Hargrove Texas Tech. .342 228 52 78 24 3 5 51 28 22 7

2B Jared Young Old Dominion .367 226 57 83 19 4 7 34 15 19 9

2B Nick Madrigal Oregon St. .377 204 47 77 18 2 4 31 20 13 15

3B Carl Stajduhar New Mexico .350 237 65 83 16 2 17 69 34 47 3

3B Bradley Haslam Air Force .380 213 63 81 19 1 10 51 21 24 5

SS Danny Sheehan San Diego St. .354 237 53 84 17 1 6 51 27 30 11

SS Kramer Robertson Louisiana St. .314 239 76 75 16 3 8 39 33 24 7

OF Brian Miller North Carolina .340 256 57 87 16 3 7 47 33 34 22

OF Tanner Allison Western Michigan .356 216 35 77 18 1 9 68 25 31 3

OF Bryson Bowman Western Carolina .381 218 52 83 15 2 11 59 37 31 9

OF Tristan Pompey Kentucky .369 236 64 87 16 0 9 40 41 52 8

OF Adam Groesbeck Air Force .410 222 60 91 23 3 8 42 17 31 9

OF Will Robertson Davidson .335 236 57 79 18 2 18 43 19 29 4

DH Nick Egli Belmont .353 207 51 73 17 2 18 54 36 56 7

UT Kevin Milam Saint Mary’s Hitting: (.313, 12 HR, 14 2B, 55 RBI) Pitching: (9 SV, 3-1, 2.27 ERA, 31 K)