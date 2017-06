2017 Lubbock Regional Preview

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be hosting a NCAA Regional this weekend featuring the Arizona Wildcats, Sam Houston State Bearkats, and the Delaware Blue Hens. Texas Tech will face-off against Delaware at 2pm while Arizona and Sam Houston State will play at 6pm.

Texas Tech (43-15 Overall, 16-8 Big 12)

Players to Watch

Hunter Hargrove (.342 BA, 5 HR, 51 RBI)

Ryan Long (.321 BA, 4 HR, 25 RBI)

Steven Gingery (9-1, 1.69 ERA)

Arizona (37-19 Overall, 16-14 Pac-12)

Players to Watch

JJ Matijevic (.389 BA, 10 HR, 64 RBI)

Alfonso Rivas III (.374 BA, 6 HR, 61 RBI)

Cameron Ming (7-2, 2.70 ERA)

Sam Houston State (40-20 Overall, 19-11 Southland Conference)

Players to Watch

Blake Chisolm (.355 BA, 4 HR, 35 RBI)

Bryce Johnson (.350 BA, 39 RBI)

Heath Donica (9-1, 1.69 ERA)

Delaware (34-21 Overall, 15-9 CAA)

Players to Watch

Jeremy Ake (.359 BA, 3 HR, 42 RBI

Doug Trimble (.341 BA, 6 HR, 48 RBI)

Ron Marinaccio (4-2, 1.85 ERA)