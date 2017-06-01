2017 Corvallis Regional Preview

The Oregon State Beavers will be hosting a regional this weekend featuring Nebraska Cornhuskers, Yale Bulldogs, and the Holy Cross Crusaders. You can check out some of the players to watch below.

Oregon State (49-4 Overall, 27-3 Pac-12)

Players to Watch

Nick Madrigal (.377 BA, 4 HR, 31 RBI)

Luke Heimlich (10-1, 0.81 ERA, 120K/21BB)

Jake Mulholland (6-1, 1.39 ERA)

Nebraska (35-20-1 Overall, 16-7-1 Big Ten)

Players to Watch

Scott Schreiber (.335 BA, 6 HR, 50 RBI)

Angelo Altavilla (.325 BA, 39 RBI)

Jake Meyers (8-1, 3.09 ERA)

Yale (32-16 Overall, 16-4 Ivy League)

Players to Watch

Richard Slenker (.345 BA, 4 HR, 39 RBI)

Tim DeGraw .335 BA, HR, 39 RBI

Scott Politz (10-2, 3.47 ERA)

Holy Cross (23-27 Overall, 12-8 Patriot League)

Player to Watch

Anthony Critelli (.302 BA, 9 HR, 34 RBI