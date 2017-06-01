2017 Clemson Regional Preview

The Clemson Tigers open up the NCAA Tournament by hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores, St. John’s Red Storm, and UNC-Greensboro Spartans. The Tigers open up play at 7pm against UNC-Greenboro while Vanderbilt and St. John’s face-off at noon on Friday.

Clemson (39-19 Overall, 17-13 ACC)

Players to Watch

Chase Pinder (.318 BA, 7 HR, 31 RBI)

Seth Beer (.291 BA, 14 HR, 51 RBI)

Charlie Barnes (5-4, 2.73 ERA)

Vanderbilt (33-22-1 Overall, 15-13-1 SEC)

Players to Watch

Julian Infante (.326 BA, 11 HR, 62 RBI)

Patrick Raby (9-3, 2.24 ERA)

Kyle Wright (4-5, 2.91 ERA)

St. John’s (42-11 Overall, 13-5 Big East)

Players to Watch

Troy Dixon (.394 BA, 3 HR, 34 RBI)

Michael Donadio (.379 BA, 4 HR, 37 RBI)

Sean Mooney (8-1, 1.22 ERA)

UNC-Greensboro (35-22 Overall, 14-10 Southern Conference)

Players to Watch

Andrew Moritz (.390 BA, 3 HR, 37 RBI)

Ben Spitzhagel (.362 BA, HR, 31 RBI)

Matt Frisbee (7-4, 4.37 ERA)