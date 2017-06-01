College Baseball Daily

2017 Clemson Regional Preview

2017 NCAA Tournament, CBD Column
The Clemson Tigers open up the NCAA Tournament by hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores, St. John’s Red Storm, and UNC-Greensboro Spartans. The Tigers open up play at 7pm against UNC-Greenboro while Vanderbilt and St. John’s face-off at noon on Friday. 

Clemson (39-19 Overall, 17-13 ACC)
Players to Watch
Chase Pinder (.318 BA, 7 HR, 31 RBI)
Seth Beer (.291 BA, 14 HR, 51 RBI)
Charlie Barnes (5-4, 2.73 ERA)

Vanderbilt (33-22-1 Overall, 15-13-1 SEC)
Players to Watch
Julian Infante (.326 BA, 11 HR, 62 RBI)
Patrick Raby (9-3, 2.24 ERA)
Kyle Wright (4-5, 2.91 ERA)

St. John’s (42-11 Overall, 13-5 Big East)
Players to Watch
Troy Dixon (.394 BA, 3 HR, 34 RBI)
Michael Donadio (.379 BA, 4 HR, 37 RBI)
Sean Mooney (8-1, 1.22 ERA)

UNC-Greensboro (35-22 Overall, 14-10 Southern Conference)
Players to Watch
Andrew Moritz (.390 BA, 3 HR, 37 RBI)
Ben Spitzhagel (.362 BA, HR, 31 RBI)
Matt Frisbee (7-4, 4.37 ERA)

