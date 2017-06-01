2017 Clemson Regional Preview

The Clemson Tigers open up the NCAA Tournament by hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores, St. John’s Red Storm, and UNC-Greensboro Spartans. The Tigers open up play at 7pm against UNC-Greenboro while Vanderbilt and St. John’s face-off at noon on Friday.
Clemson (39-19 Overall, 17-13 ACC)
Players to Watch
Chase Pinder (.318 BA, 7 HR, 31 RBI)
Seth Beer (.291 BA, 14 HR, 51 RBI)
Charlie Barnes (5-4, 2.73 ERA)
Vanderbilt (33-22-1 Overall, 15-13-1 SEC)
Players to Watch
Julian Infante (.326 BA, 11 HR, 62 RBI)
Patrick Raby (9-3, 2.24 ERA)
Kyle Wright (4-5, 2.91 ERA)
St. John’s (42-11 Overall, 13-5 Big East)
Players to Watch
Troy Dixon (.394 BA, 3 HR, 34 RBI)
Michael Donadio (.379 BA, 4 HR, 37 RBI)
Sean Mooney (8-1, 1.22 ERA)
UNC-Greensboro (35-22 Overall, 14-10 Southern Conference)
Players to Watch
Andrew Moritz (.390 BA, 3 HR, 37 RBI)
Ben Spitzhagel (.362 BA, HR, 31 RBI)
Matt Frisbee (7-4, 4.37 ERA)