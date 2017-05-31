2017 Wake Forest Regional Preview

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will host an NCAA Regional this weekend featuring West Virginia, Maryland and the UMBC. The Deacons open up their tournament against UMBC at 7pm while West Virginia will play Maryland at 2pm both on Friday afternoon.

Wake Forest (39-18 overall, 19-11 ACC)

Players to Watch

Jake Mueller (.354 BA, 2 HR, 30 RBI)

Stuart Fairchild (.353 BA, 15 HR, 59 RBI)

Parker Dunshee (9-1, 4.16 ERA, 98 K)

West Virginia (34-24 overall, 12-12 Big 12)

Players to Watch

Ivan Gonzalez (.314 BA, 4 HR, 25 RBI)

Kyle Davis (.312 BA, 8 HR, 41 RBI)

BJ Myers (4-4, 4.15 ERA)

Maryland (37-21, 15-9 Big 10)

Players to Watch

Brandon Gum (.330 BA, 4 HR, 32 RBI)

Marty Costes (.326 BA, 11 HR, 42 RBI)

Brian Shaffer (7-3, 2.18 ERA)

UMBC (23-23 overall, 11-9 America East)

Players to Watch

Hunter Dolsun (.333 BA, 9 HR, 34 RBI)

Andrew Casali (.332 BA, 2 HR, 19 RBI)

Matt Chanin (4-5, 4.52 ERA)