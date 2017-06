2017 Fayetteville Regional Preview

The Arkansas Razorbacks host a NCAA Regional this weekend joined by Missouri State, Oklahoma State, and Oral Roberts. The Razorbacks will open up the tournament at 7pm while Missouri State and Oklahoma State face off at 2pm.

Arkansas (42-17 Overall, 18-11 SEC)

Players to Watch

Jax Biggers (.352 BA, 4 HR, 33 RBI)

Chad Spanberger (.305 BA, 19 HR, 64 RBI)

Blaine Knight (8-4, 3.04 ERA)

Missouri State (40-17 Overall, 18-1 Missouri Valley)

Players to Watch

Jake Burger (.341 BA, 22 HR, 63 RBI)

Blake Graham (.338 BA, 9 HR, 33 RBI)

Doug Still (7-2, 2.57 ERA)

Oklahoma State (30-25 Overall, 8-13 Big 12)

Players to Watch

Garrett McCain (.394 BA, 4 HR, 43 RBI)

Carson Teel (5-4, 3.08 ERA)

Trey Cobb (1-0, 3.13 ERA)

Oral Roberts (42-14 Overall, 25-4 Summit League)

Players to Watch

Dylan Snypes (.329 BA, 37 RBI)

Noah Cummings (.325 BA, 14 HR, 69 RBI)

Miguel Ausua (11-2, 1.67 ERA)