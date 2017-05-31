2017 NCAA Fort Worth Regional Preview

The TCU Horned Frogs will host a Regional this weekend with Virginia, Dallas Baptist, and Central Connecticut participating. The Horned Frogs open up play on Friday at 8pm central time against Central Connecticut State while Virginia plays Dallas Baptist at 3pm.

TCU (42-16 Overall, 16-8 Big 12)

Players to Watch

Austen Wade (.361 BA, 5 HR, 37 RBI)

Luken Baker (.317 BA, 8 HR, 41 RBI)

Jared Janczak (8-0, 1.99 ERA, .155 BAA)

Virginia (42-14 Overall, 18-12 ACC)

Players to Watch

Adam Haseley (.399 BA, 14 HR, 54 RBI, 7-1, 3.58 ERA)

Cameron Simmons (.368 BA, 9 HR, 57 RBI)

Derek Casey (4-2, 3.78 ERA)

Dallas Baptist (40-19 Overall, 15-6 Missouri Valley)

Matt Duce (.338 BA, 7 HR, 51 RBI)

Jameson Hannah (.335 BA, 8 HR, 37 RBI)

Dalton Higgins (7-1, 2.45 ERA)

Central Connecticut (36-20 Overall, 21-7 NEC)

Dean Lockery (.336 BA, 2 HR, 28 RBI)

Mitch Guilmette (.333 BA, 2 HR, 33 RBI)

Jared Gallagher (3-1, 1.45 ERA, 8 saves)