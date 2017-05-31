2017 NCAA Baseball Regionals Television Schedule Announced

ESPN will present every matchup of the 2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship presented by Capital One, beginning Thursday, June 1, with the Regionals from 16 sites across the country. For the fifth consecutive year, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and ESPN3 will combine to carry potentially 153 matchups from the championship, which includes the Regionals (June 1-5), Super Regionals (June 9-12) and the College World Series (June 17-27/28).
In addition, Bases Loaded, ESPN’s three-day studio show, will provide extensive coverage of games over the weekend, including live cut-ins, highlights and commentary from host Matt Schick and analyst Mike Rooney. Bases Loaded can be seen on its own channel on linear television and streaming on ESPN3 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. ESPN2 and ESPNU will also air it throughout the weekend at various times.
Friday, June 2
Goal Line/ESPN3: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.
ESPNU: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m., 7 p.m.– 8 p.m.
ESPN2: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Goal Line/ESPN3: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.
ESPNU: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., 10 p.m.- 11 p.m. Sunday, June 4
Goal Line/ESPN3: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.
SEC Now will provide coverage and analysis throughout regionals weekend with host Peter Burns and analyst Gabe Gross.
2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Schedule
Networks and times are subject to change
* – Game 7 if needed
Stanford Regional
Commentators: Steve Lenox, JT Snow
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Thu, June 1 4 p.m. No. 3 BYU vs. No. 2 Cal State Fullerton ESPN3
9 p.m. No. 4 Sacramento State vs. No. 1 Stanford ESPN3
Fri, June 2 4 p.m. Game 3 ESPN3
9 p.m. Game 4 ESPN3
Sat, June 3 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD
9 p.m. Game 6 TBD
TBD** TBD Game 7* TBD
**If BYU is playing in Game 7, the game will be played on Mon, June 5, at 9 p.m. If BYU is not playing in Game 7, the game will be played on Sun, June 4, at 5 p.m.
Tallahassee Regional
Commentators: Jason Benetti, Todd Walker
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 2 Noon No. 3 Auburn vs. No. 2 UCF ESPN2
6 p.m. No. 4 Tennessee Tech vs. No. 1 Florida State ESPN3
Sat, June 3 Noon Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 4 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 5 7 p.m. Game 7* TBD
Lexington Regional
Commentators: Anish Shroff, Jay Walker
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 2 Noon No. 4 Ohio vs. No. 1 Kentucky ESPNU
7 p.m. No. 3 NC State vs. No. 2 Indiana ESPN3
Sat, June 3 Noon Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 4 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 5 7 p.m. Game 7 TBD
Clemson Regional
Commentators: Roy Philpott, Rusty Ensor
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 2 Noon No. 3 St. John’s vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt SEC Network
7 p.m. No. 4 UNCG vs. No. 1 Clemson ESPN3
Sat, June 3 Noon Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 4 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 5 4 p.m. Game 7* TBD
Chapel Hill Regional
Commentators: Jim Barbar, JP Arencibia
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 2 1 p.m. No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 2 Florida Gulf Coast ESPN3
6 p.m. No. 4 Davidson vs. No. 1 UNC ESPN3
Sat, June 3 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
6 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 4 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD
6 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 5 6 p.m. Game 7* TBD
Gainesville Regional
Commentators: Mike Morgan, Nick Belmonte
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 2 1 p.m. No. 3 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 2 USF ESPN3
7 p.m. No. 4 Marist vs. No. 1 Florida SEC Network
Sat, June 3 Noon Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 4 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 5 4 p.m. Game 7* TBD
Hattiesburg Regional
Commentators: Richard Cross, David Dellucci
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 2 2 p.m. No. 4 UIC vs. No. 1 Southern Miss ESPN3
7 p.m. No. 3 South Alabama vs. No. 2 Miss. State ESPN3
Sat, June 3 2 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 4 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 5 7 p.m. Game 7* TBD
Louisville Regional
Commentators: Tom Hart, Chris Burke
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 2 2 p.m. No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 2 Oklahoma ESPN3
6 p.m. No. 4 Radford vs. No. 1 Louisville ESPN3
Sat, June 3 Noon Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 4 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 5 7 p.m. Game 7* TBD
Winston-Salem Regional
Commentators: Doug Sherman, John Gregory
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 2 2 p.m. No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 2 West Virginia ESPN3
7 p.m. No. 4 UMBC vs. No. 1 Wake Forest ESPN3
Sat, June 3 2 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 4 Noon Game 5 TBD
5 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 5 7 p.m. Game 7* TBD
Lubbock Regional
Commentators: Trey Bender, Gerry Kindall
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 2 3 p.m. No. 4 Delaware vs. No. 1 Texas Tech ESPN3
7 p.m. No. 3 Sam Houston State vs. No. 2 Arizona ESPN3
Sat, June 3 3 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 4 3 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 5 3 p.m. Game 7* TBD
Houston Regional
Commentators: Lowell Galindo, Keith Moreland
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 2 3 p.m. No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Baylor ESPN2
8 p.m. No. 4 Iowa vs. No. 1 Houston ESPNU
Sat, June 3 3 p.m. Game 3 TBD
8 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 4 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD
9 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 5 7 p.m. Game 7* TBD
Fayetteville Regional
Commentators: Alex Perlman, Lance Cormier
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 2 3 p.m. No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 2 Missouri State ESPN3
8 p.m. No. 4 Oral Roberts vs. No. 1 Arkansas ESPN3
Sat, June 3 3 p.m. Game 3 TBD
8 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 4 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD
9 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 5 7 p.m. Game 7* TBD
Baton Rouge Regional
Commentators: Dave Neal, Ben McDonald
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 2 3:30 p.m. No. 4 Texas Southern vs. No. 1 LSU SEC Network
8 p.m. No. 3 Rice vs. No. 2 SE Louisiana ESPN3
Sat, June 3 3 p.m. Game 3 TBD
8 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 4 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD
9 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 5 7 p.m. Game 7* TBD
Fort Worth Regional
Commentators: Mike Couzens, Greg Swindell
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 2 4 p.m. No. 3 Dallas Baptist vs. No. 2 Virginia ESPNU
9 p.m. No. 4 Central Conn. St. vs. No. 1 TCU ESPN3
Sat, June 3 3 p.m. Game 3 TBD
8 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 4 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD
9 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 5 7 p.m. Game 7* TBD
Corvallis Regional
Commentators: Roxy Bernstein, Wes Clements
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 2 4 p.m. No. 3 Yale vs. No. 2 Nebraska ESPN3
11 p.m. No. 4 Holy Cross vs. No. 1 Oregon State ESPNU
Sat, June 3 4 p.m. Game 3 TBD
11 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 4 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD
10 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 5 11 p.m. Game 7* TBD
Long Beach Regional
Commentators: Clay Matvick, Kyle Peterson
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 2 7 p.m. No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 2 Texas ESPN2
11 p.m. No. 4 San Diego State vs. No. 1 Long Beach State ESPN2
Sat, June 3 4 p.m. Game 3 TBD
10 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 4 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD
10 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 5 11 p.m. Game 7* TBD