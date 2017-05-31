2017 NCAA Baseball Regionals Television Schedule Announced

ESPN will present every matchup of the 2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship presented by Capital One, beginning Thursday, June 1, with the Regionals from 16 sites across the country. For the fifth consecutive year, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and ESPN3 will combine to carry potentially 153 matchups from the championship, which includes the Regionals (June 1-5), Super Regionals (June 9-12) and the College World Series (June 17-27/28).

In addition, Bases Loaded, ESPN’s three-day studio show, will provide extensive coverage of games over the weekend, including live cut-ins, highlights and commentary from host Matt Schick and analyst Mike Rooney. Bases Loaded can be seen on its own channel on linear television and streaming on ESPN3 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. ESPN2 and ESPNU will also air it throughout the weekend at various times.

Friday, June 2

Goal Line/ESPN3: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

ESPNU: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m., 7 p.m.– 8 p.m.

ESPN2: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Goal Line/ESPN3: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

ESPNU: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., 10 p.m.- 11 p.m. Sunday, June 4

Goal Line/ESPN3: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

SEC Now will provide coverage and analysis throughout regionals weekend with host Peter Burns and analyst Gabe Gross.

2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Schedule

Networks and times are subject to change

* – Game 7 if needed

Stanford Regional

Commentators: Steve Lenox, JT Snow

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network

Thu, June 1 4 p.m. No. 3 BYU vs. No. 2 Cal State Fullerton ESPN3

9 p.m. No. 4 Sacramento State vs. No. 1 Stanford ESPN3

Fri, June 2 4 p.m. Game 3 ESPN3

9 p.m. Game 4 ESPN3

Sat, June 3 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD

9 p.m. Game 6 TBD

TBD** TBD Game 7* TBD

**If BYU is playing in Game 7, the game will be played on Mon, June 5, at 9 p.m. If BYU is not playing in Game 7, the game will be played on Sun, June 4, at 5 p.m.

Tallahassee Regional

Commentators: Jason Benetti, Todd Walker

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network

Fri, June 2 Noon No. 3 Auburn vs. No. 2 UCF ESPN2

6 p.m. No. 4 Tennessee Tech vs. No. 1 Florida State ESPN3

Sat, June 3 Noon Game 3 TBD

7 p.m. Game 4 TBD

Sun, June 4 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD

7 p.m. Game 6 TBD

Mon, June 5 7 p.m. Game 7* TBD

Lexington Regional

Commentators: Anish Shroff, Jay Walker

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network

Fri, June 2 Noon No. 4 Ohio vs. No. 1 Kentucky ESPNU

7 p.m. No. 3 NC State vs. No. 2 Indiana ESPN3

Sat, June 3 Noon Game 3 TBD

7 p.m. Game 4 TBD

Sun, June 4 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD

7 p.m. Game 6 TBD

Mon, June 5 7 p.m. Game 7 TBD

Clemson Regional

Commentators: Roy Philpott, Rusty Ensor

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network

Fri, June 2 Noon No. 3 St. John’s vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt SEC Network

7 p.m. No. 4 UNCG vs. No. 1 Clemson ESPN3

Sat, June 3 Noon Game 3 TBD

7 p.m. Game 4 TBD

Sun, June 4 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD

7 p.m. Game 6 TBD

Mon, June 5 4 p.m. Game 7* TBD

Chapel Hill Regional

Commentators: Jim Barbar, JP Arencibia

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network

Fri, June 2 1 p.m. No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 2 Florida Gulf Coast ESPN3

6 p.m. No. 4 Davidson vs. No. 1 UNC ESPN3

Sat, June 3 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD

6 p.m. Game 4 TBD

Sun, June 4 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD

6 p.m. Game 6 TBD

Mon, June 5 6 p.m. Game 7* TBD

Gainesville Regional

Commentators: Mike Morgan, Nick Belmonte

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network

Fri, June 2 1 p.m. No. 3 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 2 USF ESPN3

7 p.m. No. 4 Marist vs. No. 1 Florida SEC Network

Sat, June 3 Noon Game 3 TBD

7 p.m. Game 4 TBD

Sun, June 4 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD

7 p.m. Game 6 TBD

Mon, June 5 4 p.m. Game 7* TBD

Hattiesburg Regional

Commentators: Richard Cross, David Dellucci

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network

Fri, June 2 2 p.m. No. 4 UIC vs. No. 1 Southern Miss ESPN3

7 p.m. No. 3 South Alabama vs. No. 2 Miss. State ESPN3

Sat, June 3 2 p.m. Game 3 TBD

7 p.m. Game 4 TBD

Sun, June 4 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD

7 p.m. Game 6 TBD

Mon, June 5 7 p.m. Game 7* TBD

Louisville Regional

Commentators: Tom Hart, Chris Burke

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network

Fri, June 2 2 p.m. No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 2 Oklahoma ESPN3

6 p.m. No. 4 Radford vs. No. 1 Louisville ESPN3

Sat, June 3 Noon Game 3 TBD

7 p.m. Game 4 TBD

Sun, June 4 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD

7 p.m. Game 6 TBD

Mon, June 5 7 p.m. Game 7* TBD

Winston-Salem Regional

Commentators: Doug Sherman, John Gregory

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network

Fri, June 2 2 p.m. No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 2 West Virginia ESPN3

7 p.m. No. 4 UMBC vs. No. 1 Wake Forest ESPN3

Sat, June 3 2 p.m. Game 3 TBD

7 p.m. Game 4 TBD

Sun, June 4 Noon Game 5 TBD

5 p.m. Game 6 TBD

Mon, June 5 7 p.m. Game 7* TBD

Lubbock Regional

Commentators: Trey Bender, Gerry Kindall

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network

Fri, June 2 3 p.m. No. 4 Delaware vs. No. 1 Texas Tech ESPN3

7 p.m. No. 3 Sam Houston State vs. No. 2 Arizona ESPN3

Sat, June 3 3 p.m. Game 3 TBD

7 p.m. Game 4 TBD

Sun, June 4 3 p.m. Game 5 TBD

7 p.m. Game 6 TBD

Mon, June 5 3 p.m. Game 7* TBD

Houston Regional

Commentators: Lowell Galindo, Keith Moreland

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network

Fri, June 2 3 p.m. No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Baylor ESPN2

8 p.m. No. 4 Iowa vs. No. 1 Houston ESPNU

Sat, June 3 3 p.m. Game 3 TBD

8 p.m. Game 4 TBD

Sun, June 4 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD

9 p.m. Game 6 TBD

Mon, June 5 7 p.m. Game 7* TBD

Fayetteville Regional

Commentators: Alex Perlman, Lance Cormier

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network

Fri, June 2 3 p.m. No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 2 Missouri State ESPN3

8 p.m. No. 4 Oral Roberts vs. No. 1 Arkansas ESPN3

Sat, June 3 3 p.m. Game 3 TBD

8 p.m. Game 4 TBD

Sun, June 4 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD

9 p.m. Game 6 TBD

Mon, June 5 7 p.m. Game 7* TBD

Baton Rouge Regional

Commentators: Dave Neal, Ben McDonald

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network

Fri, June 2 3:30 p.m. No. 4 Texas Southern vs. No. 1 LSU SEC Network

8 p.m. No. 3 Rice vs. No. 2 SE Louisiana ESPN3

Sat, June 3 3 p.m. Game 3 TBD

8 p.m. Game 4 TBD

Sun, June 4 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD

9 p.m. Game 6 TBD

Mon, June 5 7 p.m. Game 7* TBD

Fort Worth Regional

Commentators: Mike Couzens, Greg Swindell

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network

Fri, June 2 4 p.m. No. 3 Dallas Baptist vs. No. 2 Virginia ESPNU

9 p.m. No. 4 Central Conn. St. vs. No. 1 TCU ESPN3

Sat, June 3 3 p.m. Game 3 TBD

8 p.m. Game 4 TBD

Sun, June 4 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD

9 p.m. Game 6 TBD

Mon, June 5 7 p.m. Game 7* TBD

Corvallis Regional

Commentators: Roxy Bernstein, Wes Clements

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network

Fri, June 2 4 p.m. No. 3 Yale vs. No. 2 Nebraska ESPN3

11 p.m. No. 4 Holy Cross vs. No. 1 Oregon State ESPNU

Sat, June 3 4 p.m. Game 3 TBD

11 p.m. Game 4 TBD

Sun, June 4 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD

10 p.m. Game 6 TBD

Mon, June 5 11 p.m. Game 7* TBD

Long Beach Regional

Commentators: Clay Matvick, Kyle Peterson

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network

Fri, June 2 7 p.m. No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 2 Texas ESPN2

11 p.m. No. 4 San Diego State vs. No. 1 Long Beach State ESPN2

Sat, June 3 4 p.m. Game 3 TBD

10 p.m. Game 4 TBD

Sun, June 4 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD

10 p.m. Game 6 TBD

Mon, June 5 11 p.m. Game 7* TBD