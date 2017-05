2017 Louisville Regional Preview

The Louisville Cardinal will host an NCAA Regional this weekend with Oklahoma, Xavier, and Radford joining them. Louisville starts up play on Friday at 6pm against Radford while Oklahoma opens up play with Xavier at 1pm.

Louisville (47-10 Overall, 23-6 ACC)

Players to Watch

Drew Ellis (.376 BA, 17 HR, 53 RBI)

Brendan McKay (.363 BA, 17 HR, 52 RBI, 9-3, 2.37 ERA)

Lincoln Henzman (2-0, 16 saves, 1.41 ERA, .157 BAA)

Oklahoma (34-22 Overall, 12-11 Big 12)

Steele Walker (.338 BA, 8 HR, 50 RBI)

Renae Martinez (.328 BA, 7 HR, 37 RBI)

Jake Irvine (6-2, 3.50 ERA)

Xavier (32-25 Overall, 10-6 Big East)

Conor Grammes (.336 BA, 7 HR, 40 RBI)

Rylan Bannon (.322 BA, 14 HR, 46 RBI)

Zac Lowther (5-4, 2.81 ERA)

Radford (27-30 Overall, 11-13 Big South)

Spencer Horwitz (.317 BA, 8 HR, 34 RBI)

Kyle Butler (.314 BA, 32 RBI)

Kyle Zurak (4-3, 2.28 ERA)