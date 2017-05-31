2017 Chapel Hill Regional Preview

The North Carolina Tar Heels will host a Regional this weekend with Florida Gulf Coast, Michigan, and Davidson joining them. The Tar Heels open the regionals with a game against Davidson at 6pm on Friday while Florida Gulf Coast and Michigan will face off at 1pm.
North Carolina (47-12 overall, 23-7 ACC)
Players to Watch
Logan Warmoth (.349 BA, 9 HR, 45 RBI)
Brian Miller (.340 BA, 7 HR, 47 RBI)
J.B. Bukauskas (9-0, 2.02 ERA)
Florida Gulf Coast (42-18 overall, 13-8 A-Sun)
Players to Watch
Julio Gonzalez (.337 BA, 5 HR, 39 RBI)
Nick Rivera (.304 BA, 17 HR, 55 RBI)
Kutter Crawford (7-1, 1.58 ERA)
Michigan (42-15 overall, 16-8 Big 10)
Players to Watch
Ako Thomas (.368 BA, 21 RBI)
Michael Brdar (.318 BA, 3 HR, 36 RBI)
Oliver Jaskie (8-2, 3.30 ERA)
Davidson (32-24 overall, 13-11 A-10)
Players to Watch
Will Robertson (.335 BA, 18 HR, 43 RBI)
Brian Fortier (.318 BA, 15 HR, 53 RBI)
Durin O’Linger (8-3, 2.85 ERA)