2017 Chapel Hill Regional Preview

The North Carolina Tar Heels will host a Regional this weekend with Florida Gulf Coast, Michigan, and Davidson joining them. The Tar Heels open the regionals with a game against Davidson at 6pm on Friday while Florida Gulf Coast and Michigan will face off at 1pm.

North Carolina (47-12 overall, 23-7 ACC)

Players to Watch

Logan Warmoth (.349 BA, 9 HR, 45 RBI)

Brian Miller (.340 BA, 7 HR, 47 RBI)

J.B. Bukauskas (9-0, 2.02 ERA)

Florida Gulf Coast (42-18 overall, 13-8 A-Sun)

Players to Watch

Julio Gonzalez (.337 BA, 5 HR, 39 RBI)

Nick Rivera (.304 BA, 17 HR, 55 RBI)

Kutter Crawford (7-1, 1.58 ERA)

Michigan (42-15 overall, 16-8 Big 10)

Players to Watch

Ako Thomas (.368 BA, 21 RBI)

Michael Brdar (.318 BA, 3 HR, 36 RBI)

Oliver Jaskie (8-2, 3.30 ERA)

Davidson (32-24 overall, 13-11 A-10)

Players to Watch

Will Robertson (.335 BA, 18 HR, 43 RBI)

Brian Fortier (.318 BA, 15 HR, 53 RBI)

Durin O’Linger (8-3, 2.85 ERA)