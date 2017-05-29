College Baseball Daily

Number 1 Source for College Baseball News

CBD Photos of the Week for May 29th

CBD Photo Gallery
Comments

Chris Hudgins – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Here are the CBD Photos of the Week for May 29th from our team of photographers.

– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Timmy Richards – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Maine pitcher Justin Courtney (36) chips mud out of his cleats during the Hartford Hawks and Maine Black Bears matchup in the America East tournament.
Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; between the Hartford Hawks and Stony Brook Seawolves in the America East tournament.
Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Maine Black Bears Christopher Bec (9) at the plate between the Maine Black Bears and Albany Great Danes in the America East tournament.
Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; between the Hartford Hawks and Stony Brook Seawolves in the America East tournament.
Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Hartford infielder Zachary Ardito (12) swings for a pitch during the Hartford Hawks and Maine Black Bears in the America East tournament.
College Baseball Daily © 2017 Frontier Theme