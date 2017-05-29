2017 NCAA Baseball Bracket Released

INDIANAPOLIS – The field of 64 teams competing for the 2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

The national top eight seeds are Oregon St. (49-4), North Carolina (47-12), Florida (42-16), LSU (43-17), Texas Tech (43-15), TCU (42-16), Louisville (47-10) and Stanford (40-14).

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) leads the way with eight teams selected. Both the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Big 12 Conference have seven participants in the field. The Big Ten Conference ties a conference record with five, while the Pac-12 Conference has four in the field. The American Athletic Conference (AAC) has three and the Big East Conference, Big West Conference, Conference USA, Missouri Valley Conference and Southland Conference all have two teams each.

Florida Gulf Coast and Davidson are each making their first appearances in the championship in 2017. Holy Cross is in the tournament for the first time since 1978, while Yale earns its first bid since 1993 and West Virginia is in for the first time since 1996.

Florida State now has the longest consecutive streak with its 40th straight appearance, with the Miami (Florida) streak of appearances ending at 44. Other long consecutive streaks: Cal State Fullerton (26) and Rice (23).

While 15 of the regional sites are scheduled to be played Friday through Monday, June 2-5, competition at the Stanford Regional will begin Thursday, June 1 and will conclude either Sunday or Monday, June 4 or 5. BYU, which won the automatic qualifier by capturing the West Coast Conference tournament championship, does not participate in any athletics competition on Sundays. Therefore, if the Cougars advance to the regional final, that game will take place June 5; otherwise that regional championship game is scheduled for Sunday, June 4.

Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/cws, Tuesday, June 6 at approximately 8 a.m. (ET). The 71st Men’s College World Series begins play Saturday, June 17, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

FIELD BY CONFERENCE (31) Southeastern 8 (Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi St., Texas A&M, Vanderbilt) Atlantic Coast 7 (Clemson, Florida St., Louisville, North Carolina, North Carolina St., Virginia, Wake Forest) Big 12 7 (Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma St., TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia) Big Ten 5 (Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska) Pacific-12 4 (Arizona, Oregon St., Stanford, UCLA) American Athletic 3 (Houston, South Fla., UCF) Big East 2 [St. John’s (NY), Xavier] Big West 2 (Cal St. Fullerton, Long Beach St.) Conference USA 2 (Rice, Southern Miss.) Missouri Valley 2 (DBU, Missouri St.) Southland 2 (Sam Houston St., Southeastern La.) America East 1 (UMBC) Atlantic-10 1 (Davidson) Atlantic Sun 1 (FGCU) Big South 1 (Radford) Colonial 1 (Delaware) Horizon 1 (Ill.-Chicago) Ivy 1 (Yale) Metro Atlantic 1 (Marist) Mid-American 1 (Ohio) Mid-Eastern 1 (Bethune-Cookman) Mountain West 1 (San Diego St.) Northeast 1 (Central Conn. St.) Ohio Valley 1 (Tennessee Tech) Patriot 1 (Holy Cross) Southern 1 (UNCG) Southwestern 1 (Texas Southern) Summit 1 (Oral Roberts) Sun Belt 1 (South Ala.) West Coast 1 (BYU) Western Athletic 1 (Sacramento St.)

2017 NCAA DIVISION I BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP (ALL TIMES EASTERN) Baton Rouge Regional hosted by LSU #1 *LSU (43-17) vs. #4 Texas Southern (20-32), 3:30 p.m., SECN #2 Southeastern La. (36-20) vs. #3 Rice (31-29), 8 p.m., ESPN3 Chapel Hill Regional hosted by North Carolina #1 *North Carolina (47-12) vs. #4 Davidson (32-24), 6 p.m., ESPN3 #2 FGCU (42-18) vs. #3 Michigan (42-15), 1 p.m., ESPN3 Clemson Regional hosted by Clemson #1 *Clemson (39-19) vs. #4 UNCG (35-22), 7 p.m., ESPN3 #2 Vanderbilt (33-22-1) vs. #3 St. John’s (NY) (42-11), Noon, SECN Corvallis Regional hosted by Oregon St. #1 *Oregon St. (49-4) vs. #4 Holy Cross (23-27), 11 p.m., ESPNU #2 Nebraska (35-20-1) vs. #3 Yale (32-16), 4 p.m., ESPN3 Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas #1 *Arkansas (42-17) vs. #4 Oral Roberts (42-14), 8 p.m., ESPN3 #2 Missouri St. (40-17) vs. #3 Oklahoma St. (30-25), 3 p.m., ESPN3 Fort Worth Regional hosted by TCU #1 *TCU (42-16) vs. #4 Central Conn. St. (36-20), 9 p.m., ESPN3 #2 Virginia (42-14) vs. #3 DBU (40-19), 4 p.m., ESPNU Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida #1 *Florida (42-16) vs. #4 Marist (32-21), 7 p.m., SECN #2 South Fla. (41-17) vs. #3 Bethune-Cookman (33-23), 1 p.m., ESPN3 Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Miss. #1 *Southern Miss. (48-14) vs. #4 Ill.-Chicago (39-15), TBA, ESPN3 #2 Mississippi St. (36-24) vs. #3 South Ala. (39-19), TBA, ESPN3 Houston Regional hosted by Houston #1 *Houston (40-19) vs. #4 Iowa (38-20), 8 p.m., ESPNU #2 Baylor (34-21) vs. #3 Texas A&M (36-21), 3 p.m., ESPN2 Lexington Regional hosted by Kentucky #1 *Kentucky (39-20) vs. #4 Ohio (31-26), Noon, ESPNU #2 Indiana (33-22-2) vs. #3 North Carolina St. (34-23), 7 p.m., ESPN3 Long Beach Regional hosted by Long Beach St. #1 *Long Beach St. (37-17-1) vs. #4 San Diego St. (41-19), 11 p.m., ESPN2 #2 Texas (37-22) vs. #3 UCLA (30-25), 7 p.m., ESPN2 Louisville Regional hosted by Louisville #1 *Louisville (47-10) vs. #4 Radford (27-30), 6 p.m., ESPN3 #2 Oklahoma (34-22) vs. #3 Xavier (32-25), 2 p.m., ESPN3 Lubbock Regional hosted by Texas Tech #1 *Texas Tech (43-15) vs. #4 Delaware (34-21), 3 p.m., ESPN3 #2 Arizona (37-19) vs. #3 Sam Houston St. (40-20), 7 p.m., ESPN3 Stanford Regional hosted by Stanford #1 *Stanford (40-14) vs. #4 Sacramento St. (32-27), 9 p.m., ESPN3 #2 Cal St. Fullerton (34-21) vs. #3 BYU (37-19), 4 p.m., ESPN3 Tallahassee Regional hosted by Florida St. #1 *Florida St. (39-20) vs. #4 Tennessee Tech (40-19), 6 p.m., ESPN3 #2 UCF (40-20) vs. #3 Auburn (35-24), Noon, ESPN2 Winston-Salem Regional hosted by Wake Forest #1 *Wake Forest (39-18) vs. #4 UMBC (23-23), 7 p.m., ESPN3 #2 West Virginia (34-24) vs. #3 Maryland (37-21), 2 p.m., ESPN3