2017 SEC Baseball Championship Game: LSU vs. Arkansas – Photos and Recap

LSU breezed through the 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament on its way to another championship on with a 4-2 win over Arkansas.

It is the 12th SEC championship for the LSU Tigers.

Arkansas got on the board first with a solo home run in the bottom of the third by Eric Cole. But LSU would answered in the top of the fourth with three of their own.

It could have been much worse as LSU loaded the bases with no outs, but were only able to push across three, which allowed Arkansas to stay in the game.

Things got a little heated in the bottom of the fourth when Arkansas center fielder Dominic Fletcher had a pretty hard take-out slide at second base. The LSU second baseman went down hard, and both dugouts started to come out on the field, but nothing really happened and no one was ejected.

The Tigers added another run in the sixth inning.

Arkansas had plenty of chances in this game, but left 10 runners on base and never could come up with that big hit.

The Razorbacks even had a chance in the ninth inning as they made the game 4-2 and then loaded the bases, but LSU closer Hunter Newman got a groundout to escape any further damage and hold on for the win.

Freshman Eric Walker was outstanding on the mound for LSU giving up just one run over 7.2 innings, while allowing just 5 hits and 1 walk with 8 strikeouts.

LSU didn’t exactly crush the ball on Sunday, but they took advantage of the opportunities given to them by Arkansas. Antoine Duplantis had a pair of hits and scored two runs. Nick Coomes had 2 RBI for the Tigers.

It was an absolutley dominating run by LSU in the 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament. But you have to give a lot of credit to the Arkansas Razorbacks as well. They also finished the regular season very strong and look like a dangerous team heading into the NCAA Tournament.

LSU is easily a national seed for the NCAA Tournament, and Arkansas is will definitely host a regional next weekend.