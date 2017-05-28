2017 NCAA Regional Hosts Announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced the 16 regional sites for the 71st annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

The 16 regional sites, with host institutions and records are as follows:

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-17)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (47-12)

Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (39-19)

Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (49-4)

Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (42-17)

Fort Worth, Texas – TCU (42-16)

Gainesville, Florida – Florida (42-16)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (48-14)

Houston, Texas – Houston (40-19)

Lexington, Kentucky – Kentucky (39-20)

Long Beach, California – Long Beach State (37-17-1)

Louisville, Kentucky – Louisville (47-10)

Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (43-15)

Stanford, California – Stanford (40-14)

Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (39-20)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina – Wake Forest (39-18)

By virtue of being awarded a regional, all 16 host institutions have also been selected to the 64-team championship field.

Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. One of the regionals will start Thursday, June 1 and will run through either Sunday, June 4 or Monday, June 5, while the rest of the 15 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 2 to Monday, June 5 (if necessary).

Two institutions are hosting for the 20th time or more, as Florida State leads the list of schools with 34 and LSU with 25. Stanford is hosting for the 16th time, while Clemson and Florida are hosting for the 15th time since the NCAA went to the regional format in 1975.

North Carolina is hosting for the ninth time, while Louisville and TCU are hosting a regional for the seventh time. Hosting for the sixth time includes Arkansas and Oregon State, with Long Beach State and Texas Tech hosting for the fifth time. Hosting for the fourth time is Houston, while Wake Forest is hosting for the third time. The final two hosts are Kentucky and Southern Mississippi. Both are hosting for the second time.

It has been a while for Kentucky (2006), Long Beach State (2008), Southern Miss (2003) and Wake Forest (2002), while seven institutions — Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Louisville, TCU and Texas Tech — all hosted in 2016.

The remaining at-large teams, top-eight national seeds, first-round regional pairings and site assignments will be announced at noon ET on Monday, May 29. The one-hour program will be shown live on ESPN2. The committee will set the entire 64-team bracket through both the super regionals and the first round of the Men’s College World Series and will not reseed the field after play begins.

Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.ncaa.com/cws on Tuesday, June 6 at approximately 8 a.m. ET.

There are 31 Division I conferences which will receive an automatic berth in the field of 64, along with 33 at-large selections. The 71st Men’s College World Series begins play Saturday, June 17, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Regional sites by conference

Atlantic Coast 5 (Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina and Wake Forest)

Southeastern 4 (Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and LSU)

Big 12 2 (TCU and Texas Tech)

Pac-12 2 (Oregon State and Stanford)

American Athletic 1 (Houston)

Big West 1 (Long Beach State)

Conference USA 1 (Southern Miss)