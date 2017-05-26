Santa Clara’s Dan O’Brien resigns

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Santa Clara head baseball coach Dan O’Brien has decided to resign.

“After six years as Santa Clara’s head baseball coach, I’ve decided to step down and prioritize my family at this time,” said O’Brien. “It has truly been an honor to be the caretaker of such a proud and storied college baseball program. I am proud of the foundation that is in place, and know that big things are in store for Bronco baseball.”

O’Brien complied a 128-194 mark, including 53-103 in the WCC, during his tenure at Santa Clara. He led the Broncos to the 2014 WCC Tournament after finishing in a tie for fourth in the league standings.

“We appreciate Dan’s effort during his time as a Bronco and wish him luck in his future endeavors,” said director of athletics Renee Baumgartner, who will immediately begin a national search for a new coach.

Prior to arriving at Santa Clara in 2012, O’Brien spent 14 seasons as head coach at UC San Diego, his alma mater, producing a 454-283-1 record. His teams qualified for the NCAA Division II Tournament in each of his final five seasons.

During his time at Santa Clara there were eight players, including five in the last two seasons, selected in the MLB Draft. In that six-year span, there were 21 all-league honorees and 11 members of the WCC All-Academic team.