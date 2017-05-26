Miami Surges Late, Beats Wake Forest to Advance to ACC Semifinals

LOUISVILLE, KY – Miami scored all of its runs in the last three innings to complete a comeback win over Wake Forest 5-2 on Friday afternoon. The Hurricanes won Pool C and will play in Saturday’s 5 p.m. semifinal against the winner of N.C. State/N. Carolina.

Miami (31-26) is attempting to make its 45th-straight NCAA Tournament.

The game ended in rare form. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth and two out, Wake Forest’s Nick DiPonzio hit a grounder to the right side of the infield. It struck teammate Keegan Maronpot, and he was ruled out.